NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1,206.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

