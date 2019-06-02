Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.76 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $78.77 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

