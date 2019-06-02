Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,735,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,629,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,763,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,175.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,723,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $131.83 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

