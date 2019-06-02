Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFBK. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NFBK opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 4,406 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $66,486.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,980 shares of company stock valued at $280,238. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after acquiring an additional 187,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,538,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,202,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,728,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,520,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,200.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 77,834 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.