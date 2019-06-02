Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.76 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,789,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.27, for a total value of $820,948.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,227.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,110 shares of company stock worth $3,224,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 29.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

