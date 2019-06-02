Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Receives $202.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $400,313,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $127,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $195.14 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

