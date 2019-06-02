Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $174.50 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

