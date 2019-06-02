Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.65 Million

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to announce sales of $238.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.43 million to $240.53 million. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted sales of $205.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year sales of $962.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $988.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million.

NINE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $188,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,741 shares of company stock worth $2,115,752 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.