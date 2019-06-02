Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) to announce sales of $238.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.43 million to $240.53 million. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted sales of $205.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year sales of $962.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $988.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million.

NINE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore R. Moore sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $188,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,741 shares of company stock worth $2,115,752 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.