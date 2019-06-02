Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $211,000 in Nike Inc (NKE) Stock

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 15,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.14 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rowe upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

