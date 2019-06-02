NFI Group (NFI) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Sunday, April 21st.

NFI stock opened at C$33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$28.47 and a 12 month high of C$55.31.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$875.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$864.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.56999992894009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$474,271.20.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

