NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,236,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $198.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

