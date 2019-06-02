Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of ZS opened at $68.63 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $375,186.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,357 shares of company stock worth $23,287,433 over the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

