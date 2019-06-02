Navistar International Corp (NAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of NAV opened at $31.11 on Friday. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navistar International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Navistar International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

