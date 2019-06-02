National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CSFB set a C$78.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.60.

Shares of BNS opened at C$68.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$66.36 and a 52-week high of C$79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

