National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CSFB set a C$78.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$80.60.
Shares of BNS opened at C$68.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$66.36 and a 52-week high of C$79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
