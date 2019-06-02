Murphy Oil (MUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,449,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

