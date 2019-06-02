Morgan Stanley Raises American International Group (AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point raised American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $51.07 on Thursday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.