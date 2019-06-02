Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.01315274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064683 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,677,553,389 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

