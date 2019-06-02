Momo (MOMO) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price raised by Nomura from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Momo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

