Molina Healthcare (MOH) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $149.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $143.18 and last traded at $142.26. 1,362,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 870,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.77.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Molina Healthcare (MOH) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/molina-healthcare-moh-trading-5-6-higher-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.