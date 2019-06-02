MOAC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,356.00 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, MOAC has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and $47,356.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00008688 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000411 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MOAC’s official website is moac.io

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.