MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $2,306.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000414 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,566,430 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

