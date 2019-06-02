Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Metlife by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Metlife by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,603,000 after acquiring an additional 620,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/metlife-inc-met-shares-sold-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.