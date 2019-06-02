Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercantil Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.62 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

