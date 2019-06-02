Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.32.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercantil Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.62 on Friday. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.69.
In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
