Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 47,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,762 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,216 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MLNX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

