Meet Group (MEET) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEET. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Meet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 686,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,706,727.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,091,626 shares of company stock worth $5,792,768. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.