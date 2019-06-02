MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up 0.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,486,000 after buying an additional 1,459,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 16,327,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after buying an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $484,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,428,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,989,000 after buying an additional 161,938 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

