Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $19,165,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,926,000 after acquiring an additional 889,771 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 623,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 456,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 319,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson bought 6,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

