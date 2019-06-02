Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MX opened at $8.11 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $278.93 million, a PE ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.