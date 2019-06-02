LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

