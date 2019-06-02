Lynas (LYSCF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lynas earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LYSCF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Lynas has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

About Lynas

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

