Lympo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,219.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and HADAX. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $116,219.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00381186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02194779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00160279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

