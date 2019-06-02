Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

