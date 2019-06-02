Loop Industries (LOOP) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) received a $12.00 target price from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 82,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,902. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

