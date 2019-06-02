Loop Industries (LOOP) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) received a $12.00 target price from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 82,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,902. The firm has a market cap of $280.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.
