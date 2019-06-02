LinkEye (LET) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex and Bitbns. LinkEye has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

