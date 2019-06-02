LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $4,234.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00373743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $221.77 or 0.02554278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00160352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

