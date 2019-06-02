Lido Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,743,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $30.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/lido-advisors-llc-invests-616000-in-schwab-international-equity-etf-schf.html.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.