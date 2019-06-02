Libra Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00383094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02201521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00161989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

