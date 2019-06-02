Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 272.63 ($3.56).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.84) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 214.70 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000004586756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £20,846.50 ($27,239.64).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.