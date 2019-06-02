Lekoil (LEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lekoil (LON:LEK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LEK opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. Lekoil has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.10 ($0.28).

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

