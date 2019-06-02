Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $122.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.80 million. Lannett reported sales of $170.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $643.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.40 million to $644.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $515.46 million, with estimates ranging from $498.90 million to $525.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other Lannett news, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $118,050. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lannett by 105.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lannett has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

