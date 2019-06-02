Kristine Romine Acquires 2,090 Shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Kristine Romine purchased 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,869.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.60 on Friday. Evolus Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOLS. ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 8,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

