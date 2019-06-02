Kin One Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $28.39 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00382298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.02183016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00160757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OTCBTC, YoBit, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

