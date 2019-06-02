KeyCorp Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

