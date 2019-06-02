Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 31,847 Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 254,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream GP stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

AMGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

