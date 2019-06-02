Keybank National Association OH Has $376,000 Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

