Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Receives $107.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $94,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

