JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (JBAXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

JBAXY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.