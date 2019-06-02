Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 708.4% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $32.02 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

