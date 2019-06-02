J Alexanders (JAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. J Alexanders has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in J Alexanders by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in J Alexanders by 3.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in J Alexanders by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

