IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,290,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,505,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 712,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $68,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $261.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $146.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $1,625,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $855,355.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,936 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

